DerivaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $138.66 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $138.66 million and $922,479.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.31 or 0.00008858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,969.10 or 0.99963578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,162.53 or 0.06938603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

