Desjardins Cuts Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target to C$0.75

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 78,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.