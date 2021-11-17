Desjardins Cuts Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target to C$0.75

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 78,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.27.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
