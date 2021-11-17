Desjardins Reiterates Hold Rating for KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KPT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.20.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.86 million and a PE ratio of -28.76.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

