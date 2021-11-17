Desjardins Trims IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Target Price to C$9.25

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IMCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 5,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $210.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 24.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 18.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 416,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

