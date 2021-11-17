Desjardins Weighs in on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCA. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$100.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$92.35 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.60.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

