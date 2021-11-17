Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.26% from the stock’s current price.

DM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $34.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 13.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

