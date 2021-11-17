Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Benchmark

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) had its price target cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 134.26% from the stock’s current price.
DM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $34.94.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
