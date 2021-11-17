Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Trading Up 6%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.24. 92,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,025,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cross Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

