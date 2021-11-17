Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $150.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DVA. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 52-week low of $98.55 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.