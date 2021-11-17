Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.