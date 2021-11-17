Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price to $12.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

AVAH stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after acquiring an additional 277,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

