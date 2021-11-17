Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 138.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

