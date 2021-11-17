Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

