Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Shares Down 0.2%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €56.16 ($66.07) and last traded at €56.25 ($66.18). Approximately 1,686,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.38 ($66.33).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

