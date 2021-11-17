Deutsche Telekom (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.80 ($33.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/20/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.80 ($33.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/14/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/6/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DTE stock opened at €16.72 ($19.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.40. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

