Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 0.1%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €16.72 ($19.67) and last traded at €16.72 ($19.67). Approximately 8,170,208 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($19.69).

The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.89 and a 200-day moving average of €17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.