DeXe (DEXE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.01 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for about $12.36 or 0.00020604 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $43.05 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,482,744 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

