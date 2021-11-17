Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and $2.64 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 40,456,496 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

