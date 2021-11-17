dHedge DAO (DHT) Achieves Market Cap of $17.07 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and $1.06 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00225423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

