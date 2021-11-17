Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $35,710.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001701 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,644,187 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

