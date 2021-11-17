Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.
Shares of DGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 6,537,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,140. The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
