Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Shares Down 7.1%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 12,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 54,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.