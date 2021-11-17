Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.45 million and $21,336.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.68 or 0.00228729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

