DigitalBits Trading Down 0.9% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $576.96 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.00312381 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006241 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.