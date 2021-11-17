Digiwage Market Capitalization Reaches $51,306.81 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $51,306.81 and $203.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

