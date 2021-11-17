Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.18 or 0.00076427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $4,622.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,633 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

