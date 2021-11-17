Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $1,143.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00324627 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.