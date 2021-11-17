Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.18

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and traded as high as $82.75. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 833,617 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000.

