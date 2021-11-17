Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.03

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.03 and traded as high as C$8.18. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 119,915 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

