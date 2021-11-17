Dock (DOCK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.26 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market cap of $60.58 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.97 or 0.00363794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00224057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,359,708 coins and its circulating supply is 731,628,003 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.