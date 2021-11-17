DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DOCU opened at $267.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.44. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.33 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

