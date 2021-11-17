DOGGY (DOGGY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.10 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. DOGGY has a total market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00070261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00091735 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,407.90 or 1.00960990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.03 or 0.07108175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,047,887,021 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

