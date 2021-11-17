DOGGY Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. DOGGY has a market cap of $24.85 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,382.81 or 0.99514859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.72 or 0.06949437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,047,901,304 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

