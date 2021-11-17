Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Domtar worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,185 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,861,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

