Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.93

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.93 and last traded at $118.43, with a volume of 74967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

