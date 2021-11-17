Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.25. 580,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 215,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Doubleview Gold from $0.47 to $0.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

