DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. 53,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DouYu International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup cut their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

