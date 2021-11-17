DoYourTip (DYT) Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $28,116.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00417065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $661.57 or 0.01099109 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DoYourTip (CRYPTO:DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

