DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of DraftKings worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,943,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,595,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,924,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,248,431 shares of company stock valued at $181,864,393. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

