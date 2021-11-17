Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.