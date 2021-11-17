Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$19.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.72. 178,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

