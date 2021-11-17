Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Set at C$19.00 by Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a C$19.00 price target by Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of DIR.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.72. 178,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.32 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

