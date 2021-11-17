Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 229,167 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $737.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

