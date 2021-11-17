Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday.

CVE FLT remained flat at $C$0.93 during trading on Wednesday. 132,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. The company has a quick ratio of 21.11, a current ratio of 21.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$208.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

