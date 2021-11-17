Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock remained flat at $C$0.93 during trading on Wednesday. 132,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.