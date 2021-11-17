Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) PT Lowered to C$1.40 at Cormark

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:FLT remained flat at $C$0.93 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 132,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,169. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$208.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 21.60 and a quick ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Drone Delivery Canada will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

