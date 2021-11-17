Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TAKOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,946. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

