Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
TAKOF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,946. Drone Delivery Canada has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
About Drone Delivery Canada
