DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Tali Chen Sells 1,156 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DSP Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Tali Chen sold 1,130 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $24,780.90.

On Monday, November 8th, Tali Chen sold 403 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $8,841.82.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. 122,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,961. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.92, a PEG ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DSP Group by 181.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 965,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 1,519.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 923,354 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DSP Group during the third quarter worth about $10,348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DSP Group by 2,453.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 306,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.