DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

