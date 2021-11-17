Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Reaches $0.40 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $249,179.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

