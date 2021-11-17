Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.16

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 46857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 679,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 562,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

